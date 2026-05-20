Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stock Position Raised by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,593 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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