Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,119 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.91 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $362.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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