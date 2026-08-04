Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 213.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,023 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.63% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $299,092.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $950,450.96. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

KNSA opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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