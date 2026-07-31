Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359,840 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,983 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.53% of Kinross Gold worth $194,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Kinross Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinross produced 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces in the second quarter and generated more than $725 million in free cash flow. Management said disciplined cost control supported robust margins and reaffirmed its ability to meet full-year production and cost guidance. Kinross Gold Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Kinross produced 492,000 gold-equivalent ounces in the second quarter and generated more than $725 million in free cash flow. Management said disciplined cost control supported robust margins and reaffirmed its ability to meet full-year production and cost guidance. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.71 per share, ahead of the $0.66 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Year-over-year revenue increased 29.5%, while the company returned approximately 40% of free cash flow—more than $600 million year to date—to shareholders. Kinross reports strong second-quarter results

Adjusted earnings were $0.71 per share, ahead of the $0.66 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Year-over-year revenue increased 29.5%, while the company returned approximately 40% of free cash flow—more than $600 million year to date—to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The Lobo-Marte project is expected to add about 350,000 ounces of average annual production at an estimated all-in sustaining cost of approximately $1,000 per ounce. Its estimated net present value is $4.3 billion, and permitting, engineering and execution planning are progressing on schedule, strengthening Kinross’s future growth profile. Kinross Lobo-Marte project update

The Lobo-Marte project is expected to add about 350,000 ounces of average annual production at an estimated all-in sustaining cost of approximately $1,000 per ounce. Its estimated net present value is $4.3 billion, and permitting, engineering and execution planning are progressing on schedule, strengthening Kinross’s future growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder income, although its approximately 0.7% annualized yield is modest. Kinross quarterly dividend announcement

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder income, although its approximately 0.7% annualized yield is modest. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion was slightly below the $2.24 billion analyst estimate, suggesting that the earnings beat was driven more by margins and cost management than by sales strength. Kinross Gold Q2 earnings results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinross Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $39.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 37.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kinross Gold's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is 6.78%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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