Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,749 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.41. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. FactSet Research Systems's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here