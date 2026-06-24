Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Acquires Shares of 237,895 Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $11,412,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,435,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $721,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,891.75. The trade was a 42.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 164,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,892 over the last 90 days. 18.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 3.3%

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.71.

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Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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