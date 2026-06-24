Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $43.08 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,351 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 7.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $43,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 419 shares of the construction company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $838.98 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $493.47 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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