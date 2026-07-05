K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 53,900 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) by 539.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.18% of EverQuote worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,301 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,281 shares of the company's stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $111,355.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,107. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $193,073.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 180,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,174.06. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,775 shares of company stock worth $931,238. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EVER shares. Weiss Ratings raised EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.61. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $28.73.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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