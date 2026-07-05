K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.36 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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