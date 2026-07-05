K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $248.06 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $252.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.45.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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