K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.22 Million Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Moody's were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody's by 131.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody's by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody's by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MCO opened at $489.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $452.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Moody's Corporation has a 12 month low of $402.28 and a 12 month high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody's's payout ratio is 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $541.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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