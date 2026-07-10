K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $8.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,289 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after buying an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after buying an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $345.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $335.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $315.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here