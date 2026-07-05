K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in American Express Company $AXP

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,003 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $351.66 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average is $322.50 and its 200-day moving average is $333.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express was highlighted in multiple articles as an attractive value and momentum stock, with Zacks and other outlets pointing to strong earnings/price momentum and undervaluation versus peers. Article Title

American Express was highlighted in multiple articles as an attractive value and momentum stock, with Zacks and other outlets pointing to strong earnings/price momentum and undervaluation versus peers. Positive Sentiment: News that American Express is expanding its premium-card ecosystem beyond airports and into festivals and sporting events reinforces its appeal to affluent customers who generate high spending and fee revenue. Article Title

News that American Express is expanding its premium-card ecosystem beyond airports and into festivals and sporting events reinforces its appeal to affluent customers who generate high spending and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Tripadvisor said it will sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash, a deal that suggests AmEx is still actively investing to broaden its travel and membership offerings. Article Title

Tripadvisor said it will sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash, a deal that suggests AmEx is still actively investing to broaden its travel and membership offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on valuation comparisons and sector commentary rather than a direct company-specific catalyst, including comparisons of AXP versus Intercorp Financial Services and Mastercard. Article Title

Several articles focused on valuation comparisons and sector commentary rather than a direct company-specific catalyst, including comparisons of AXP versus Intercorp Financial Services and Mastercard. Neutral Sentiment: American Express is approaching its next earnings report, with Wall Street expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth; this keeps attention on fundamentals but does not yet provide a new earnings result. Article Title

American Express is approaching its next earnings report, with Wall Street expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth; this keeps attention on fundamentals but does not yet provide a new earnings result. Negative Sentiment: One analysis argued Mastercard may be the safer choice because it has more fee-based, risk-light economics, implicitly reminding investors that American Express carries more credit exposure and sensitivity to consumer health. Article Title

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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