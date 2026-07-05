K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,950,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

See Also

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