K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 42,336 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,285 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.76. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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