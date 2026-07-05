K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 880.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Intuit were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore dropped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

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Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $325.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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