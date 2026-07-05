K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $487.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

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Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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