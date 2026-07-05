K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 33,700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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