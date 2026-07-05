K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $323.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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