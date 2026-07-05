KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,675 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here