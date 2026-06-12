KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324,240 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 305,340 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.71% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $806,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 116,557 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,575 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Key Headlines Impacting KKR & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR announced Helix Digital Infrastructure , a new AI infrastructure platform with NVIDIA, Vistra and the Kuwait Investment Authority, aimed at financing data centers, power and connectivity needs for hyperscalers. The move highlights KKR’s push into a fast-growing AI-related market and could support long-term growth. Article Title

KKR announced , a new AI infrastructure platform with NVIDIA, Vistra and the Kuwait Investment Authority, aimed at financing data centers, power and connectivity needs for hyperscalers. The move highlights KKR’s push into a fast-growing AI-related market and could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said KKR is helping launch a roughly $10 billion AI venture , reinforcing the firm’s role in a high-demand sector where private capital is pouring into data-center assets. Article Title

Reports also said KKR is helping launch a roughly , reinforcing the firm’s role in a high-demand sector where private capital is pouring into data-center assets. Positive Sentiment: KKR and co-investors are nearing a nearly $3 billion deal to buy a majority stake in accounting firm Crowe, another sign that the firm continues to deploy capital into large private-market transactions. Article Title

KKR and co-investors are nearing a to buy a majority stake in accounting firm Crowe, another sign that the firm continues to deploy capital into large private-market transactions. Neutral Sentiment: KKR’s appearance at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference likely added no immediate catalyst, but it kept investors focused on management’s outlook and strategy. Article Title

KKR’s appearance at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference likely added no immediate catalyst, but it kept investors focused on management’s outlook and strategy. Negative Sentiment: News that KKR is still working through Maya IPO issues with PLDT suggests some deal friction in the Philippines, which could slow a potential exit or delay monetization. Article Title

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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