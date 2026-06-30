Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes $999,000 Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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