KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 52,300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,803 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $41,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,193,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $115,826,000 after purchasing an additional 644,569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,697.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,024 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $63,009,000 after purchasing an additional 566,635 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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