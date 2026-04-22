KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $153,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here