KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $103.18 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,241 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Citigroup were worth $103,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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