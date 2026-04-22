KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $69.42 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $69,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 3,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GEV opened at $990.92 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.60 and a 1 year high of $1,016.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $878.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.56.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Zacks Research upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore raised their price target on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly blowout — GEV reported $17.44 EPS vs. a ~$1.95 consensus and revenue of $9.34B vs. ~$9.19B, a huge surprise that drove the move higher. Management slides and the press release provide detail on segment performance and margins. Press Release

Quarterly blowout — GEV reported $17.44 EPS vs. a ~$1.95 consensus and revenue of $9.34B vs. ~$9.19B, a huge surprise that drove the move higher. Management slides and the press release provide detail on segment performance and margins. Positive Sentiment: Raised annual revenue outlook — GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue forecast, citing accelerating order growth driven by strong data‑center demand for power and electrification equipment, which supports near-term top-line visibility. GE Vernova lifts annual revenue forecast on data center demand

Raised annual revenue outlook — GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue forecast, citing accelerating order growth driven by strong data‑center demand for power and electrification equipment, which supports near-term top-line visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — BMO Capital reaffirmed a Buy on GEV ahead of the print, which can help sustain investor confidence after the beat. BMO Keeps Buy Rating

Analyst backing — BMO Capital reaffirmed a Buy on GEV ahead of the print, which can help sustain investor confidence after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analyst expectations — Wall Street previews and consensus estimates (many had expected ~ $2 EPS pre-report) framed expectations; the actual results materially exceeded those previews, so prior commentary is now less relevant for near-term moves. Analyst Forecast Changes

Pre-earnings analyst expectations — Wall Street previews and consensus estimates (many had expected ~ $2 EPS pre-report) framed expectations; the actual results materially exceeded those previews, so prior commentary is now less relevant for near-term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and thematic pieces — Multiple previews (Zacks, Barron's, Yahoo) highlighted metrics to watch and the energy-transition narrative; useful for context but less likely to move the stock now that results and guidance are out. Wall Street Insights

Broader coverage and thematic pieces — Multiple previews (Zacks, Barron's, Yahoo) highlighted metrics to watch and the energy-transition narrative; useful for context but less likely to move the stock now that results and guidance are out. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and elevated expectations — GEV trades at a high P/E (~55.7) and near its 52‑week high, so the stock could be vulnerable to profit‑taking or to any guidance that falls short of the newly raised expectations.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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