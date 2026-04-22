KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $90.06 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,224 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $90,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 146,813 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 83,086 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $36.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. The trade was a 57.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here