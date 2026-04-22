KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 35,600 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $84,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $245,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $444,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $669,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,696 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $426,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,041 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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