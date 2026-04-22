KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 54,300 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,964 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $251.56 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $206.63 and a 1 year high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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