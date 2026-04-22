KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of Transdigm Group worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,909,850,000 after buying an additional 203,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,204.74 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,243.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,656. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,185,403.34. The trade was a 41.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock worth $117,197,926. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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