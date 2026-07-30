Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,213 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,110,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,702 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Get KNX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.4%

KNX stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knight-Swift Transportation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knight-Swift Transportation wasn't on the list.

While Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here