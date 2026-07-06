Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,386 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 86,563 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Knowles worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,806,916 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 205,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 470,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 95.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,387 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

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Knowles Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,562,908.60. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 883,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,383,656.75. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 173,058 shares of company stock worth $5,809,156 over the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.33.

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About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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