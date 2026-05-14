Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $399.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $363.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders.

TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook.

The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Article Title

Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Article Title

New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong.

Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares also face periodic pressure from broader chip-sector selloffs and concerns that heavy AI spending could cool, which could trigger profit-taking in the stock. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here