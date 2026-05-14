Knuff & Co LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,275 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. The trade was a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Trade Desk

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary pointed to stronger demand trends, including a surge in JBP deals and rising ad-spend commitments, which suggests some brands are still leaning into data-driven advertising. Article Title

Recent commentary pointed to stronger demand trends, including a surge in JBP deals and rising ad-spend commitments, which suggests some brands are still leaning into data-driven advertising. Positive Sentiment: Trade Desk’s latest quarter still showed year-over-year revenue growth, indicating the business is expanding despite a tougher advertising environment. Article Title

Trade Desk’s latest quarter still showed year-over-year revenue growth, indicating the business is expanding despite a tougher advertising environment. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is drawing heavy trader and investor attention, with multiple articles highlighting whether TTD is a buy after the recent earnings miss. Article Title

The stock is drawing heavy trader and investor attention, with multiple articles highlighting whether TTD is a buy after the recent earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Technical coverage says the shares are struggling to reclaim lost ground and are trading well below major trend lines, reinforcing a bearish chart setup. Article Title

Technical coverage says the shares are struggling to reclaim lost ground and are trading well below major trend lines, reinforcing a bearish chart setup. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Trade Desk’s recent earnings miss and softer-than-expected revenue guidance, which raised concerns about slowing growth. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Trade Desk’s recent earnings miss and softer-than-expected revenue guidance, which raised concerns about slowing growth. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades have added to the pressure on TTD, signaling that Wall Street is becoming more cautious on the near-term outlook. Article Title

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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