Kohl's Corporation $KSS Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 213,393 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Kohl's worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kohl's by 3,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl's by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the third quarter worth $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl's by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl's news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 22,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $458,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,689,040. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Kohl's Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KSS stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Kohl's Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl's from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl's currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl's

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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