Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,605 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $456.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $312.73 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.95 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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