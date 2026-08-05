Kopion Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NiCE $NICE

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,272 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the quarter. NiCE comprises approximately 8.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of NiCE worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiCE by 1,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,414 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NiCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,732,137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $195,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiCE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,646,690 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $186,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NiCE by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiCE by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,028,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NiCE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. NiCE has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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