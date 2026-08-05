Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 123,308 shares during the period. Trupanion makes up approximately 8.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Trupanion worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 73.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 113,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trupanion by 35.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Trupanion from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $137,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $46,156.58. This trade represents a 74.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $78,149.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 33,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,179.85. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $394,452. Insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Further Reading

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