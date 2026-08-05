Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858,539 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 570,087 shares during the period. Certara comprises about 7.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Certara worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Certara by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,532,882 shares of the company's stock worth $158,335,000 after buying an additional 4,244,230 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Certara by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,042,946 shares of the company's stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,460,630 shares of the company's stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Get Certara alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Certara

Certara Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of CERT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.09 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Certara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Certara wasn't on the list.

While Certara currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here