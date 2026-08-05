Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII - Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,545 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Energy Recovery accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Energy Recovery worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 8.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,225 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ERII. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Energy Recovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ERII

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Colin R. Sabol bought 11,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,278.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,358.48. The trade was a 25.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $46,112.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $927,056.56. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc NASDAQ: ERII is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company's core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

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