Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,247 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 5,159,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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