Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 5,395 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Linde were worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.75.

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Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $529.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $513.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.73. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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