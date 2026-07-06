Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $351.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.02. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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