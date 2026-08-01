Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) by 224.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339,638 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,691,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Kosmos Energy worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678,033 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,053 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,694,248 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 646,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 494.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 722,891 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 601,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 43,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $118,662.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $224,709.03. This represents a 34.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 45,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $94,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,935,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,590.50. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 294,580 shares of company stock worth $689,275 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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