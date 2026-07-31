Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 69,505 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,139 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 69,505 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CICC Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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