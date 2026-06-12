Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 18,435 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $326.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Think That This Is a Good Level”

Jim Cramer said Home Depot looks like a “good level” to own, which may reinforce confidence that the stock is attractive after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. 1 Cyclical Dow Juggernaut With an Unshakable Moat to Buy

Additional commentary highlighted Home Depot’s “wide moat” and long-term compounding potential, supporting the view that the company remains a high-quality defensive retailer. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, but the revisions were small and still leave expectations near Wall Street’s current full-year EPS outlook, so the impact on sentiment appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Home Depot’s expansion efforts, including recent pro-focused acquisitions, suggests management is continuing to build scale and logistics capabilities, but the articles frame this as a longer-term strategy rather than an immediate catalyst. Home Depot's Expansion Play: Building Scale or Growth Story?

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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