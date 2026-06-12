Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,085.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $904.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,007.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $830.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here