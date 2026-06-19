Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 256,632 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $58,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 8.7%

MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $733.54 and its 200-day moving average is $488.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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