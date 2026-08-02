Krane Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Krane Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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