Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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